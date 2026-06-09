India probes exam portal after teen hacker flags flaws

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has contained vulnerabilities in its online grading portal after a teenage cybersecurity researcher warned that the system could have allowed unauthorized access to examiners’ accounts and possible manipulation of grades.

The issue gained national attention after students claimed the scanned answer sheets provided for reevaluation did not match their original handwritten submissions. Teen researcher Nisarga Adhikary said he had reported five critical flaws in the OnMark grading platform to the country’s Computer Emergency Response Team in February, but received only an acknowledgment before publicly disclosing his findings in May.