The agreement calls for Mitsui to supply its proprietary nano-formulated nutrient technology, while the PCA will identify trial sites and provide technical support throughout the research.

Unlike conventional fertilizers that are applied to the soil, the technology injects nutrients directly into the coconut tree through tiny nano-formulated capsules containing nutrients and crop protection materials. The system allows more efficient nutrient absorption using smaller amounts of solution and may also help manage pest infestations. The technology has already been used in oil palm plantations overseas.

PCA Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Dexter Buted said the collaboration could introduce a new approach to improving the productivity of an industry that supports millions of Filipino farmers.

"This partnership opens the door to innovations that could transform coconut farming by improving productivity, strengthening tree health and making our farms more resilient. If the technology proves effective, it can help our coconut farmers produce more with fewer inputs while making the industry more globally competitive," Buted said.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said modernizing the coconut industry is critical because it remains the Philippines' largest agricultural export and a major source of livelihood in rural communities.

"A healthier and more productive coconut industry means stronger rural incomes, more export earnings and greater economic opportunities for millions of Filipinos who depend on coconut for their livelihood. Investments in innovation such as this will help ensure that our biggest agricultural export remains globally competitive while supporting the President's vision of a modern and sustainable agriculture sector," Tiu Laurel said.

The partnership forms part of the government's broader strategy to combine advanced technology and international collaboration to improve farm productivity, expand export opportunities and build a more competitive agricultural economy.