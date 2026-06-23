San Simon LGU seeks investments

Undersecretary Rodolfo said the agreement fortifies collaboration between the national and local governments to ensure that investors receive efficient, responsive, and seamless support throughout their investment journey.

“San Simon is a strategic partner in this effort. Situated along the North Luzon Expressway and at the heart of Central Luzon’s economic corridor, the municipality serves as an important gateway for trade, logistics, and manufacturing,” said Undersecretary Rodolfo.

According to Acting Mayor Canlas, the Municipal Government is committed to building a stronger partnership with the BoI, recognizing the importance of national-local collaboration in achieving inclusive economic development for San Simon and its surrounding communities.

Under the MoA, the BoI and the Municipal Government of San Simon have committed to collaborating in several key areas to strengthen the municipality’s investment environment.

These include promoting and facilitating priority investment projects within San Simon, providing investor services and capacity-building programs for local government personnel, and implementing ease-of-doing-business reforms, including the BOI Green Lane Program for strategic investments.

Notably, the partnership also includes the sharing of best practices in investor servicing and close coordination to facilitate and support investments, particularly in the industrial, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, thereby further enhancing the municipality’s competitiveness and economic growth.

In addition, the MoA signing ceremony served as a platform for dialogue between the government and the private sector, highlighting potential investment opportunities that could contribute to San Simon’s continued growth and development.