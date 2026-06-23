SailPoint cuts identity cloud upgrades from months to days

Acceleration, an artificial intelligence-powered methodology designed to help enterprises migrate from legacy on-premises identity systems to SailPoint Identity Security Cloud in days instead of months.
The new approach uses SailPoint Virtual Architect, an AI capability trained on the company’s two decades of identity security expertise and thousands of enterprise deployments. The platform automates the translation of legacy configurations, workflows and policies into a cloud-ready environment, reducing manual work, deployment risks and modernization costs.
“SailPoint Agentic Acceleration is a paradigm shift for cloud adoption. We are not just offering an upgrade methodology; we are delivering a strategic business accelerant,” said Matt Mills, president at SailPoint. The company said the service will be provided at no additional cost to customers upgrading from SailPoint IdentityIQ and competing legacy identity platforms, while also helping partners accelerate cloud transformation projects.