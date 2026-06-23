Keeping AI on leash

“AI agents are becoming a new class of enterprise identity — autonomous, powerful, and capable of taking action across critical business systems,” said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer, Saviynt. “Agent Access Gateway gives enterprises a way to control AI agent behavior at runtime, when decisions actually happen.” The release also expands identity governance, access controls and verification capabilities, including biometric authentication and support for more than 4,000 government-issued document formats across 177 countries.