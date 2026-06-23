Keeping AI on leash

Identity security company Saviynt has unveiled major upgrades to its Agent Access Gateway, introducing a new runtime authorization capability designed to control what artificial intelligence (AI) agents can do as they interact with enterprise applications, data, APIs and infrastructure.
The update introduces Intent-Aware Runtime Authorization, which evaluates AI agent actions in real time based on identity, context, policy and intent. The system can block actions that fall outside approved parameters and generate audit records instantly, helping organizations address the growing challenge of governing autonomous AI agents as they move from testing into production environments.
“AI agents are becoming a new class of enterprise identity — autonomous, powerful, and capable of taking action across critical business systems,” said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer, Saviynt. “Agent Access Gateway gives enterprises a way to control AI agent behavior at runtime, when decisions actually happen.” The release also expands identity governance, access controls and verification capabilities, including biometric authentication and support for more than 4,000 government-issued document formats across 177 countries.