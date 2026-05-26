ManageEngine automates enterprise IT

ManageEngine has rolled out autonomous artificial intelligence capabilities across its enterprise IT management suite, introducing "Zia Agents" designed to independently execute tasks across service management, cybersecurity, observability, and endpoint operations.

The company, a division of Zoho Corporation, said the AI-powered agents can troubleshoot incidents, automate investigations, analyze cloud costs, handle security operations, and assist in IT workflows without human intervention.

ManageEngine added that the platform allows organizations to deploy prebuilt agents or create custom ones using natural language prompts, while maintaining administrator-defined guardrails and audit trails.

"We are excited to bring autonomous AI capabilities to our offerings and provide a reliable platform for our customers to achieve efficient outcomes," said ManageEngine CEO Rajesh Ganesan.

ManageEngine emphasized that customer data will not be used to train AI models and said the system was built with privacy and sovereignty protections in mind.

The company added that its tools support third-party large language models and agentic platforms, allowing enterprises to integrate autonomous AI capabilities into broader digital operations.