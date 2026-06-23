No evidence of weights used by drowned Ateneo players — NBI

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the autopsies had been completed and the findings were already turned over to the families of the two athletes.

According to the reports, there was no indication that Baterbonia and Adili were wearing or using weights while training in the waters off Dipaculao, contrary to speculation that circulated following the incident.

Matibag said the findings do not support claims that weighted equipment contributed to the deaths.

"There were speculations that the athletes were wearing weights, but based on the autopsy findings, that does not appear to be what happened," he said.

The NBI chief said the official cause of death for both athletes was drowning.

Earlier, Ateneo also denied reports that team members were using weights during the activity, saying the athletes were training in knee-deep water when they were struck by strong waves and a rip current.

The incident occurred during a team-building activity on 8 June in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Matibag said the NBI's investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The bureau is aiming to complete its investigation within the week.