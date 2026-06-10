PNP probes possible negligence in Ateneo players' drowning deaths

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said initial findings have ruled out foul play but investigators are still looking into possible negligence surrounding the incident.

"The initial result of our investigation, as you heard from the provincial director, is that they are ruling out foul play. As to the negligence of anybody or liability of any party, we will know once the investigation is completed," Co told reporters during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

"We assure you that we will provide updates and findings once the investigation is completed. There will be no cover-up. Everything will be transparent and we will release the results," he added.

Aurora police director Col. Percival Pineda, who joined the briefing virtually, said affidavits submitted by the resort lifeguard, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and members of the coaching staff indicate there was no foul play in the deaths.

"Based on the affidavits and statements we gathered, we see no foul play," Pineda said.

According to the coaching staff's sworn statements, the players were walking in waist-deep water as part of a training activity when they suddenly stepped into a deeper portion of the sea.

Pineda also confirmed that the postmortem examination on Baterbonia identified the cause of death as "asphyxiation by drowning."

Authorities said the Ateneo team requested privacy upon arriving at the resort, prompting management to refrain from interfering with their activities.

"According to the resort management, the group requested privacy during their stay and activities, so they did not intervene. We cannot say exactly what transpired along the shoreline," Pineda said.

The bodies of Baterbonia and Adili were recovered about five meters from the shoreline approximately 30 to 40 minutes after they were reported missing.

Investigators said the players entered the water at around 2:30 p.m., where conditions initially appeared to be waist-deep. However, resort personnel and the MDRRMO reported that strong waves and currents likely swept them farther from shore.

The resort management also told police that guests had been informed that the waters directly in front of the property were safe but claimed the group moved about 300 meters away from the designated area despite earlier safety reminders.

"When they first arrived, they were briefed about the sea conditions and were told that the waters in front of the resort were safe. But the team insisted that they not be interfered with during their activity. When they moved away from that area, the incident happened," Pineda said.

Baterbonia, a native of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, and Adili, a Nigerian national, died during a team-building activity of the Ateneo men's basketball team in Dipaculao, Aurora, on Monday.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing to determine whether any person or entity may be held administratively or criminally liable for the tragedy.