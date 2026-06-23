Motorcycle rider dies after plunging into pit on Kennon Road

Police said the victim, a native of Karao, Bokod, Benguet and a resident of Camp 4, Tuba, was found unconscious beside his motorcycle by a construction worker. Responding personnel from the Tuba Municipal Police Station, Tuba Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Bureau of Fire Protection-Tuba confirmed the victim had sustained severe injuries.

Construction workers in the area told authorities they heard a loud crashing sound during the night but did not immediately investigate. Police said the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident but likely suffered fatal head injuries after striking large rocks during the fall. His remains were later brought to his residence in Camp 4.