One dead, dozens hurt in Benguet highway collision

Initial police investigation showed that a Victory Liner bus traveling toward Pangasinan lost control while negotiating a steep curve. The bus then collided with an SUV and another Victory Liner bus bound for Baguio City.

The impact caused the southbound bus to overturn, blocking the uphill lane leading to Baguio.

Emergency responders from the disaster risk reduction and management offices of Tuba, La Trinidad, Benguet, Pugo, La Union, and Baguio City rushed to the scene. Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, local emergency medical services, the Philippine Red Cross, and volunteer groups from the barangay and local government also joined the rescue efforts.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.