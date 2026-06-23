Inigo Pascual injures self in mall show

A short video captured his fall, where he appeared to land awkwardly on his previously injured knee. Despite the incident, he continued singing and completed his performance.

On his Instagram account, Pascual shared: “For everyone asking... i've had an existing knee injury for a while already.... Because of the hype i jumped and landed on the foot with the bad knee for sometime.. It literally felt like my knee snapped in half. I thought i was on the road to recovery but turns out i made it worse: having it check tomorrow.”

He also expressed gratitude to fans who stayed and supported him through the performance: “wanna say thanks to everyone there for literally standin up after i injured myself. U guys all stood up while i had to stay sitting on a chair while i finished my song. I wasnt gonna go till i was done with the mallshow cause ya'll showed up!”