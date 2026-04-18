ECOMP-P5 conference draws full house

Alfredo Pascual

Headlining the conference was former Secretary of Trade and Industry Alfredo E. Pascual, whose leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the Philippines’ global competitiveness and driving innovation across key sectors.

Pascual’s keynote focused on what strategic direction the country should take in advancing industries and sustaining economic growth.

Conchita Carpio-Morales

Also delivering a keynote address was Conchita Carpio-Morales, former Ombudsman of the Philippines, who is widely regarded for her unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability in public service.

Carpio-Morales’ presence brought a strong voice on the importance of good governance and ethical leadership in nation-building.

Rogelio Quevedo

Completing the distinguished lineup was Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner Rogelio V. Quevedo who represented SEC chairperson Francis E. Lim. In his speech, Quevedo shared insights on corporate governance, regulatory leadership, and the continued development of the Philippine capital markets.

Together, the three keynote speakers embodied the core principles of the Economic Compass Pillars 5 (ECOMP-P5), reinforcing the need for aligned leadership across sectors to regain the country’s once glorious past.

Fully booked

The ECOMP-P5 Conference, held in celebration of the CCPI’s 140th anniversary, was fully booked, reflecting strong interest and engagement from leaders committed to advancing actionable solutions for the nation.

Bringing together such leaders as former Trade and Industry secretary Pascual, former Ombudsman Carpio-Morales and SEC commissioner Quevedo Ombudsman reflects the level of leadership our nation needs at this critical time.

“The fact that ECOMP-P5 Conference was fully booked sent a clear message that there is strong collective will to move beyond dialogue and toward real, decisive action for the country’s future,” CCPI president, Jose Luis. U. Yulo, Jr. said.