Piolo Pascual brings star power to SMDC’s good life sessions

The upcoming session places him at the heart of a format that SMDC has steadily developed over time — one that combines entertainment with a broader lifestyle setting.

Good Life Sessions began as a reimagined take on traditional corporate events but has since grown into a recurring live series that brings together performances, community interaction, and curated experiences in one space.

For SMDC, the MOA Complex serves as a natural backdrop. As an integrated district where retail, residential, office, hotel, and entertainment spaces exist within a connected environment, it reflects the kind of urban lifestyle the brand continues to build around.

It is also home to several SMDC communities, adding another layer of familiarity for audiences who move within the area.

Within this setting, Pascual’s performance becomes the focal point of the evening. His presence ties together the event’s entertainment and lifestyle elements, offering audiences a live experience anchored by a performer whose career has long been part of the country’s pop culture landscape.

As Good Life Sessions continues to grow, SMDC positions it as more than just an event series, but a recurring space where artists like Piolo Pascual help shape moments that blend entertainment with everyday living.