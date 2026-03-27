Star struck

A young boy found the dropped phone undamaged and still recording. The footage later showed the blurry face of the boy holding it up and saying, “This is already money!”

But when the two ladies finished their ride and were searching for the phone, the boy turned up and returned the device, which was still recording. The owner thanked the finder and gave him a little money to buy a snack, GMA News reported.

The recorded video was later posted by the owner on TikTok and it went viral with more than 22,000 views as of 20 March. Netizens admired the boy’s honesty for not trading the gadget for money.

Meanwhile, at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, American country singer Riley Green was in the middle of a performance when he stopped singing.

A phone was suddenly thrown from the crowd, hitting the musician in the head.

A video of the incident reported by the New York Post (NYP) showed the bleeding Green asking the audience to help identify the attacker.

When the phone thrower was identified, Green asked security staff to remove the disgruntled spectator.

“This one right here? Get his fat a-- out of here. Go on,” Green said, according to the NYP. After the culprit was escorted out of the arena, Green thanked his fans and resumed the concert.

After the show, the singer posted on Instagram a photo of the injury to his right ear that took five stitches to close.