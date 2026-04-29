Piolo Pascual moves beyond ‘heartthrob’ label at 50

Instead of resisting change, Pascual is leaning into it, redefining how he wants to be seen.

“So I’m transitioning, I would say, into I guess being called ‘Papa P’ instead of ‘Tito P’. The ‘Ultimate Heartthrob’ can go away, I don’t mind. I’m happy about that. I know for a fact that it’s not going to be like that forever. So I’m just appreciating it.”

At 50, the actor carries both gratitude and drive. The milestones are there, but so is the hunger to keep moving forward.

“I’m 50, man. And to be given this kind of cover, I’m like, wow, salamat. But I’d never stop there. I’m still going to carry on, I’m still going to move on and not just dwell on this but to prove myself again, time and again. Not just rest on my laurels. I’ll stretch it as much as I can, if I can.”

His connection with fans, many of whom have grown alongside him, remains central to his journey.

“I think it’s because of my relationship with my mom. Like they see how I am with my mom, how much respect I have for her. And of course the women around me also — I have four sisters. So I think that resonates with them as well.”

There was a time when Pascual nearly stepped away from the spotlight. As he approached 40, he questioned what more he could achieve.

“When I was turning 40, I remember I thought I already hit the glass ceiling. Ergo, I was contemplating on quitting. Not retiring, but you know, diversifying in terms of career.”

But the industry — and his passion — had other plans.

“But things happened differently. I realized there’s still so much things to do in showbiz. And now, after 10 years, I still have offers, I still get endorsements and I still get projects that made me become more challenged and passionate about what I do. So looking ahead, I’m just really excited for what else I can do.”

Today, Pascual remains open to new opportunities, especially those that push him beyond familiarity.

“Of course there are some things that are planned. But you know, there are things that can still surprise you and that can still make you feel as if I haven’t done this, this is something different. So I’m looking forward to those things that can make me grow further as an artist, as a person. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I just want to keep on growing and exploring and challenging myself.”

For Pascual, success is not a finish line but a daily commitment.

“It’s constant. When you say you’ve done this, you’ve achieved something, the next day when you wake up, you have to do something again. You have to prove it again. If not to the people around you, then to yourself. Because you never stop growing. You never stop evolving.”

“It’s not about proving a point… no matter what age, no matter how old you are, you can still do something, you can still defy the norm and be a trailblazer. It’s to really inspire and make people realize we’re okay. No matter where we are at stages of our lives, it’s important that you have self-love, you have self-respect. That you know your self-worth and that you can always be better.”