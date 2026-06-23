SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
TECHTALKS

Google shares tumble amid talents exit

AI brain drain Alphabet shares slid after two high-profile artificial intelligence researchers, one of which is John Jumper (in photo), left Google for rival firms, raising concerns about the company’s ability to retain top talent.
AI brain drain Alphabet shares slid after two high-profile artificial intelligence researchers, one of which is John Jumper (in photo), left Google for rival firms, raising concerns about the company’s ability to retain top talent.Jonathan Nackstrand/Agence France-Presse
Published on

Shares of Alphabet fell as much as 7 percent after two prominent artificial intelligence researchers departed Google for rival AI firms, fueling investor concerns that the company may be losing ground in the race for top talent.

AI brain drain Alphabet shares slid after two high-profile artificial intelligence researchers, one of which is John Jumper (in photo), left Google for rival firms, raising concerns about the company’s ability to retain top talent.
Berkshire backs Alphabet

Among those leaving are Nobel Prize-winning researcher John Jumper, who joined Anthropic from Google DeepMind and Noam Shazeer, a co-lead of Google’s Gemini AI models, who moved to OpenAI. Analysts said the departures raised questions about Google’s ability to retain key personnel amid intensifying competition in the AI sector.

AI brain drain Alphabet shares slid after two high-profile artificial intelligence researchers, one of which is John Jumper (in photo), left Google for rival firms, raising concerns about the company’s ability to retain top talent.
OpenAI files confidentially of IPO

The selloff also reflected broader concerns about the enormous costs associated with artificial intelligence development. Alphabet has signaled plans to spend between $180 billion and $190 billion in fiscal 2026, much of it for AI infrastructure and data centers, as investors increasingly scrutinize whether technology giants can translate massive AI investments into sustainable returns.A

Alphabet stock decline AI
DeepMind OpenAI Anthropic hires
Google AI talent outflow
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph