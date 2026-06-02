Berkshire backs Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet is seeking to raise $80 billion through a series of equity offerings, including a $10 billion investment from Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway, as the tech giant accelerates spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
The company said the fresh capital will help fund expanding demand for its AI services, cloud platform and custom chips. Alphabet recently raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to between $180 billion and $190 billion as it races to compete in the rapidly growing AI market.
Berkshire Hathaway’s investment marks a major endorsement of Alphabet’s long-term AI strategy. The conglomerate has steadily increased its stake in the company over the past year, with Alphabet now among Berkshire’s largest stock holdings. The Google parent also plans additional public share offerings and an at-the-market stock sale program to support future growth initiatives.