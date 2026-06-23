Dengue cases in Benguet town rise 50% in first half of 2026

Data from the Municipal Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (MESU) showed that 54 dengue cases were recorded from 4 January to 20 June 2026, up from 36 cases reported during the same period last year.

Barangay Camp 4 posted the highest number of infections with 27 cases, a sharp increase from just five cases in 2025. Barangay Camp 3 also saw a rise in cases to eight, while cases in Poblacion slightly declined to six from eight recorded a year earlier.

Despite the increase in infections, local health officials said no dengue-related deaths have been reported in the municipality.

Health authorities warned that the onset of the rainy season could worsen the situation as stagnant water creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus.

To curb the spread of the disease, the municipal government urged residents to strictly follow the Department of Health's 4S Kontra Dengue Strategy.

The strategy includes searching for and destroying mosquito breeding sites by regularly cleaning, emptying and covering water containers, as well as eliminating stagnant water in discarded tires, cans and bottles.

Residents are also advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long-sleeved clothing and pants and using mosquito nets and repellents, especially for children.

Health officials likewise encouraged the public to seek immediate medical consultation if they experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain or rashes, stressing that early detection can prevent severe complications.

Authorities also called on residents to cooperate with fogging and spraying operations in areas identified as dengue hotspots.