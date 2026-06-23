Tuba town dengue cases surge 50%

Barangay Camp 4 recorded the highest number of infections, rising to 27 cases from five last year.

Meantime, Camp 3 also saw an increase to eight cases, while Poblacion experienced a slight decrease from eight cases to six. Local health officials confirmed that no dengue-related deaths have been reported despite the increase in infections.

With the onset of the rainy season, health authorities warned that stagnant water creates more breeding sites for mosquitoes.

The municipal government urged residents to implement the “4S Kontra Dengue” strategy to eliminate mosquito habitats and protect against bites.

The preventive framework advises residents to search for and destroy breeding places by regularly emptying, cleaning and covering water containers, as well as removing stagnant water from discarded tires, cans and bottles.