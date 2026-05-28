‘Summer Capital’ dengue cases decline

BAGUIO CITY — Health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant against dengue fever despite a significant drop in cases across the city and neighboring Benguet province this year.
The Baguio City Health Services Office reported 141 dengue cases from January to April 2026, marking a sharp decline from the more than 300 cases recorded during the same period last year.
Despite the downward trend, health officials warned against complacency. Sanitation inspectors are actively monitoring villages to locate and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.
Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes, head of the city health office, stressed the critical need for residents to clear standing water around their homes, especially after rainfall.
“Community cooperation is essential to prevent another surge in cases,” Brillantes said, assuring the public that while all neighborhoods receive equal attention, resources are being heavily focused on areas with historically high case numbers. These include the villages of Irisan, Loakan, Bakakeng, Camp 7 and Atok Trail.
A similar decline was reported in the surrounding province of Benguet, where health officials recorded 551 cases from 1 January through 16 May 2026.
According to the Provincial Health Office, this represents a 23 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2025.
The provincial data, however, revealed localized spikes. While the capital town of La Trinidad saw a 65 percent drop to 36 cases, and Itogon recorded 179 cases, the municipality of Atok saw dengue infections surge. Atok reported 137 cases, marking a 281 percent increase compared to its 2025 figures.