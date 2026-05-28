‘Summer Capital’ dengue cases decline

BAGUIO CITY — Health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant against dengue fever despite a significant drop in cases across the city and neighboring Benguet province this year.

The Baguio City Health Services Office reported 141 dengue cases from January to April 2026, marking a sharp decline from the more than 300 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Despite the downward trend, health officials warned against complacency. Sanitation inspectors are actively monitoring villages to locate and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.