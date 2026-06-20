DoH reports 56% dengue drop

Health officials attributed the decline largely to intensified community clean-up campaigns and sustained public awareness efforts aimed at eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

Central to the government’s anti-dengue drive is the DOH’s “4Ts” campaign — “Taob, Taktak, Tuyo, at Takip” — which encourages households and communities to remove stagnant water where dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed.

The campaign urges residents to overturn water-holding containers (Taob), shake out water trapped in objects exposed to rain (Taktak), keep surroundings dry by eliminating stagnant water (Tuyo), and cover water storage containers (Takip).

The DoH also credited preventive measures adopted by the public, including wearing long-sleeved clothing, long pants, socks and closed shoes, as well as the use of mosquito nets and insect repellents.

Despite the decline, the department urged the public to remain vigilant, especially during the rainy season when mosquito populations typically increase.

Health authorities reminded individuals experiencing symptoms such as high fever, skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, body aches, eye pain and nosebleeds to seek immediate medical attention.

Earlier this month, the DoH also warned the public against diseases commonly associated with the rainy season, including water-borne illnesses, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis and dengue, collectively referred to as “W.I.L.D.” diseases.

The agency said continued community participation remains essential to sustaining gains in dengue prevention and reducing the risk of outbreaks.