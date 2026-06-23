Bezos rejects fears of mass job losses

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said artificial intelligence (AI) will increase demand for workers rather than make people redundant, arguing that the technology will create new opportunities and help address future labor shortages.
Speaking at the VivaTech conference in Paris, Bezos dismissed concerns that AI will replace large numbers of jobs, saying the technology would instead remove barriers that limit productivity and innovation. “I totally disagree with this point of view. And I think, in fact, AI is going to create a labor shortage,” Bezos said. His comments contrast with warnings from some business and political leaders who believe AI is already affecting employment prospects, particularly for younger workers.
Bezos also discussed his long-term vision for space exploration, reiterating that humanity is “going to the Moon to stay, not just to visit.” He said lunar resources could eventually support a permanent human presence beyond Earth, while Blue Origin expects to resume launches later this year following a rocket explosion during a ground test in May.