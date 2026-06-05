Airbnb founder sets sights beyond travel

Airbnb chief executive officer Brian Chesky is preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture, marking his first major move into the rapidly expanding AI industry.

According to reports, Chesky is creating an AI lab that will develop artificial intelligence models and may focus on improving user interaction and design. The project remains in its early stages, with funding efforts underway and details still subject to change. Despite the new initiative, Chesky is expected to remain CEO of Airbnb and will not serve as chief executive of the AI venture.