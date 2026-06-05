Airbnb founder sets sights beyond travel

Airbnb chief executive officer Brian Chesky is preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture, marking his first major move into the rapidly expanding AI industry.
According to reports, Chesky is creating an AI lab that will develop artificial intelligence models and may focus on improving user interaction and design. The project remains in its early stages, with funding efforts underway and details still subject to change. Despite the new initiative, Chesky is expected to remain CEO of Airbnb and will not serve as chief executive of the AI venture.
The move comes as the travel platform continues its broader transformation into a comprehensive travel and services app. Chesky has previously argued that AI-powered travel and e-commerce experiences require richer user interfaces than traditional text-based chatbots offered by companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The reported AI project could further expand Chesky’s influence beyond online travel as competition intensifies across the global artificial intelligence sector.