Bank promotes fuel, toll rebates as school transportation expenses rise

While tuition fees, uniforms and school supplies often receive the most attention, daily "hatid-sundo" expenses such as fuel, toll fees, parking charges and vehicle maintenance can also take a substantial share of a family's budget.

The impact is expected to be more pronounced as schools resume full extracurricular activities and after-school programs, increasing the frequency of daily trips.

In response to these recurring expenses, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) is promoting its Toyota Platinum Card, which offers rewards and rebates aimed at helping families offset transportation-related spending.

According to Metrobank, cardholders may receive up to P15,000 in rebates on local and international fuel and toll transactions. The bank said savings generated through the program could be redirected to educational expenses such as student allowances, books, school projects and uniforms.

The credit card also offers one rewards point for every P20 spent on general purchases, including groceries and online shopping for school supplies.

For Toyota vehicle owners, the card provides a 10 percent discount on parts, accessories and labor at participating dealerships nationwide. It also includes a zero-percent installment option of up to six months for qualified vehicle maintenance services.

Additional benefits include double rewards points on transactions at participating Toyota dealerships and discounts on Toyota mobility rental services.

Metrobank said applications for the Toyota Platinum Card may be submitted through its online platform or at its branch network nationwide.