Toyota makes ownership easier

Toyota Motor Philippines has rolled out its May deals with several payment options for buyers looking at a new Toyota before the month ends.

The promo covers selected Toyota models and runs from 21 to 31 May 2026 only. Offers include low down payment plans, lighter monthly amortization, straight cash savings, free periodic maintenance service, service discount vouchers, trade-in rebates, free one-year comprehensive insurance on select models and Toyota’s five-year warranty for all brand-new vehicles.

Toyota said the campaign gives customers more ways to match a vehicle purchase with their budget. The offers apply to selected units and remain subject to terms, credit approval where needed, and model availability.