Toyota makes ownership easier

Toyota Motor Philippines has rolled out its May deals with several payment options for buyers looking at a new Toyota before the month ends.
The promo covers selected Toyota models and runs from 21 to 31 May 2026 only. Offers include low down payment plans, lighter monthly amortization, straight cash savings, free periodic maintenance service, service discount vouchers, trade-in rebates, free one-year comprehensive insurance on select models and Toyota’s five-year warranty for all brand-new vehicles.
Toyota said the campaign gives customers more ways to match a vehicle purchase with their budget. The offers apply to selected units and remain subject to terms, credit approval where needed, and model availability.
One of the main offers is the Pay Low option. It comes as an all-in financing package with down payments starting at 15 percent for selected models.
The plan carries a 60-month financing term, one-year comprehensive insurance, and three-year LTO registration. Some finance lease arrangements also include waived chattel mortgage fees.
Under this option, the Avanza E 1.3 CVT is available with a starting down payment of P152,400. Toyota positions the Avanza as a practical choice for families and users who need space for daily trips.
The model has fuel economy ratings of up to 16.1 kilometers per liter in urban driving, 20.8 km/L in extra-urban driving, and 18.9 km/L combined, based on tests done under controlled conditions following internationally accepted fuel consumption test protocol under UN Regulations No. 101.
Toyota also offers the Pay Light option for buyers who prefer lower monthly payments. The plan spreads the amount over a 60-month term.
The Raize 1.2 G CVT is included in this offer with monthly payments starting at P9,039. The compact crossover is aimed at customers who need a daily vehicle for city use and routine trips. Its listed fuel economy ratings are 15.2 km/L in urban driving, 22.2 km/L in extra-urban driving, and 19.2 km/L combined.
For buyers who plan to pay in cash, Toyota also has its Straight Cash option. This gives discounts on selected variants.
One of the featured models under this plan is the Wigo 1.0 G CVT, which comes with straight cash savings of up to P65,000.
The Wigo remains one of Toyota’s smaller offerings and fits buyers who want a compact car for city driving. Its fuel economy ratings are 18.2 km/L in urban driving, 23.3 km/L in extra-urban driving, and 20.8 km/L combined.
Toyota is also adding ownership-related perks for the promo period. These include free periodic maintenance service for selected models, exclusive service discount vouchers, and trade-in rebates of up to P30,000.