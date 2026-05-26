Toyota rolls out May promos with low down payment deals

Among the featured offers is the “Pay Low” financing package, which provides down payments starting at 15 percent for select models under a 60-month financing term. The package also includes one-year comprehensive insurance and three-year LTO registration.

Included in the promo is the Toyota Avanza E 1.3 CVT, available with a starting down payment of P152,400. Toyota said the model delivers fuel efficiency ratings of up to 16.1 km/L in urban driving and 20.8 km/L in extra-urban conditions.

Toyota is also offering a “Pay Light” option aimed at customers seeking lower monthly amortizations over a 60-month term.

Under the package, the Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT starts at P9,039 per month. The company said the model delivers combined fuel efficiency of 19.2 km/L.

Meanwhile, buyers opting for straight cash purchases may avail of discounts on select variants, including the Toyota Wigo 1.0 G CVT, which comes with savings of up to P65,000.

Toyota added that the promo also includes free periodic maintenance service for selected models, trade-in rebates of up to P30,000, one-year comprehensive insurance on select units, and a five-year warranty for all brand-new vehicles.

The promo runs from 21 May to 31 May 2026. More details are available through Toyota Motor Philippines.