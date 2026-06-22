Two drug suspects arrested in Pangasinan buy-bust operations; nearly P193,000 worth of illegal drugs seized

In Bolinao, a 31-year-old unemployed man from Anda, Pangasinan was arrested on 21 June after allegedly selling suspected illegal drugs to an undercover police operative during a buy-bust operation conducted by personnel of the Bolinao Municipal Police Station, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1 (PDEG SOU1), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Special Enforcement Team (PDEA RSET), in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 1.

Authorities recovered three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 17.1 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P116,280. Also confiscated were a genuine P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, 11 pieces of P1,000 boodle money, a portable weighing scale, a smartphone, a backpack, and other plastic packaging materials.

A day earlier, on June 20, a female suspect from San Carlos City was arrested during a separate buy-bust operation conducted by the Calasiao Municipal Police Station in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 1.

Police said the suspect, who is married and unemployed, was apprehended after allegedly selling suspected illegal drugs to an undercover operative. Recovered from her possession were four heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 11.32 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P76,976. Authorities also seized a genuine P500 bill and a P1,000 boodle bill used during the operation.

Combined, the two operations resulted in the confiscation of approximately 28.42 grams of suspected shabu valued at P193,256.

Police said the inventory and marking of the seized evidence in both operations were conducted at the respective places of arrest in the presence of the required witnesses and the suspects, in accordance with the provisions of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscated substances will be submitted for laboratory examination, while the arrested suspects remain under police custody pending the filing of charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, which penalize the illegal sale and possession of dangerous drugs.