NPA leader, member killed in Bukidnon encounter

In the series of midnight operations, troops of the 1st Special Forces Battalion engaged fleeing NPA remnants, resulting in the death of NPA member identified as Edward Pantandon alias Wando and the capture of an M16 rifle.

Meanwhile, at 11:35 in the morning of the same day, troops of the 8th Infantry Battalion encountered the same group of NPAs which resulted in the death of Romeo Manpinsahan alias Kakoy, the Commanding Officer of Headquarters Force NEO under the NCMRC and the capture of two (2) high-powered firearms with magazine and ammunitions and a backpack.

The operations were also supported by troops from the 88th Infantry Battalion, 26th Infantry Battalion, 41st and 42nd Division Reconnaisance Companies, artillery assets from the 4th and 7th Field Artillery Battalions and intelligence support from 4ID intel units.

Brigadier General Seigfred C. Tubalado, Commander of the 403rd Brigade said the successful operations further demonstrate the declining strength and operational capability of the NCMRC as their forces continue to sustain pressure against the remaining NPA elements in the region.

The series of miltary operations was carried out after the entire Caraga Region was declred Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) last week.

The declaration follows the approval of the resolution by the Regional Peace and Order Council 13 declaring Caraga region in a state of SIPS and the adoption of resolutions by Peace and Order Councils (POCs) of the five (5) provinces and one (1) city recognizing that all provinces and city in Caraga have attained the conditions necessary for SIPS status.

Prior to the declaration ceremony, Major General Marion T. Angcao, Commander of 4ID, officially took his oath as the Vice Chairperson of the RPOC-13 during a special meeting held at the Verona Hall in same venue.

Provincial governors Hon. Maria Angelica Rosedell M. Amante of Agusan del Norte; Hon. Santiago B. Cane of Agusan del Sur; Hon. Robert Lyndon S. Barbers of Surigao del Norte; Hon. Manuel O. Alameda Sr., the Acting Governor of Surigao del Sur who represented Governor Johnny T. Pimentel; Hon. Nilo P. Demerey Jr. of Dinagat Islands and Hon. Lawrence Lemuel H. Fortun, Mayor of Butuan City were present to witness this historic event.

In their messages of peace and acceptance, said local chief executives formally accepted the declaration and conveyed their appreciation to the security sector, partner agencies, and every Caraganon for their vital contributions in achieving this historic milestone.

They emphasized that the declaration is a shared victory of the people of Caraga and a testament to what can be accomplished through unity, cooperation, and a common commitment to lasting peace and development.