Sara: Over 271,000 Filipinos served through OVP assistance programs in 2025

Speaking in a video message, Vice President Sara Duterte credited government agencies, local government units, private companies and civil society organizations for helping the office deliver services to communities across the country.

“We may come from different sectors and walks of life, but we stand united today by a shared vision — to leave behind a legacy of genuine service in action for the future of our country and for the welfare of our fellow Filipinos,” said Duterte.

According to Duterte, the OVP also assisted 64,234 families through programs aimed at easing the burden of medical and funeral expenses.

The vice president said the office continued to implement livelihood initiatives through its Mag Negosyo Ta 'Day program, which has provided capital assistance and business support to 39 groups and more than 4,400 entrepreneurs.

She added that the OVP's Libreng Sakay program has served about 2.9 million commuters nationwide.

In disaster response efforts, Duterte reported that the OVP Disaster Operations Center, in coordination with partner organizations, delivered relief assistance to more than 535,000 families affected by natural disasters and emergencies.

An additional 231,604 beneficiaries received support through the office's RIICE Program and Kalusugan Food Truck operations, she said.

The vice president also highlighted the OVP's youth-centered PagbaBAGo campaign, which includes educational and environmental initiatives.

Under the program, 603,751 students received school and dental kits, while a nationwide tree-planting campaign exceeded its target of one million trees planted within three years.

Duterte said the campaign has so far resulted in the planting of 1,089,750 trees.

"Ang mga numerong ito ay patunay ng mga buhay na nabago at kinabukasan pinatibay ng ating pagtutulungan," she said.

Duterte said the accomplishments reflected the collective efforts of the OVP and its partners in delivering services to communities nationwide.

The annual "Pasidungog sa Kabag-uhan" recognizes organizations, institutions and individuals that have partnered with the OVP in implementing public service and community development initiatives nationwide since 2022.