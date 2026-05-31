OVP greets Sara Duterte on 48th birthday

“Maligayang Kaarawan, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte!” the OVP said.

“Sa pagdiriwang ng iyong kaarawan, nakikiisa ang Office of the Vice President sa pagbibigay-pugay sa iyong dedikasyon sa pamumuno at paglilingkod sa sambayanang Pilipino,” it added.

The office also expressed hope that Duterte would be granted good health, strength, and wisdom to continue advancing programs aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos.

“Nawa’y patuloy kang pagkalooban ng mabuting kalusugan, lakas ng loob, at karunungan upang maisulong ang mga programang naghahatid ng positibong pagbabago sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan,” the statement read.

Duterte, who won the vice presidency in the 2022 elections with more than 32 million votes, has remained a prominent political figure despite resigning from her Cabinet post as education secretary in 2024.

Recent surveys have also placed her among the leading names being floated in discussions surrounding the 2028 presidential race.