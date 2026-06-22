PNP launches manhunt after cop slain inside mosque

Police Chief Master Sgt. Alioden M. Sarangani of the Madamba Municipal Police Station was killed on the evening of 20 June while praying inside a mosque in Barangay Uyaan Proper.

Initial reports indicated that an unidentified gunman entered the mosque at around 7:42 p.m. and shot the police officer in the head before fleeing the scene.

"The Philippine National Police strongly condemns this brutal attack on one of our personnel, especially in a place of worship," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

Nartatez directed the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and neighboring regional police offices to deploy all available intelligence and tactical assets to track down those responsible.

"I have ordered the RD, PRO-BAR and neighboring regional offices to deploy all available intelligence and tactical resources in an intensified, border-to-border manhunt to bring all those responsible to justice," he said.

Investigators are currently working to determine the identity of the suspect, the motive behind the attack, and any possible affiliations.

The PNP said the intensified response is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure swift justice and maintain peace and order in conflict-affected areas.

"To the family of Police Chief Master Sergeant Sarangani, the entire Philippine National Police stands with you in grief, and we assure you that his ultimate sacrifice while in a sacred house of prayer will not be in vain," Nartatez said.

The PNP leadership has also ordered local and regional police units to strengthen intelligence coordination with community leaders and increase police visibility in vulnerable areas across Lanao del Sur.

Authorities said additional security measures have been put in place to prevent similar incidents and reassure residents.

"I want to reassure the residents of Lanao del Sur that this cowardly attack will not break our resolve. We are pouring heavily visible police forces into your communities to restore order and ensure your absolute safety," Nartatez said.