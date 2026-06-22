Ombudsman files graft raps vs suspended Minglanilla officials

The complaint stemmed from a rehabilitation proposal submitted by Jomara Konstruct Corporation and Jomara Agri Foods and Supply Corporation for a quarry in Sitio Napo, Barangay Guindarohan. The plan was intended to address ground cracks identified during a 2021 geohazard assessment conducted by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), which later served as the basis for a cease-and-desist order issued by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

According to the Ombudsman, local officials repeatedly prevented the implementation of the rehabilitation project and also denied a related application for a Special Waste Disposal Permit. The Sangguniang Bayan formally rejected both proposals despite recommendations from technical experts and local stakeholders.

In its ruling, the Ombudsman found that the respondents acted with "gross inexcusable negligence" and "evident bad faith" in disregarding the recommendations of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and its attached agencies.

"Not only did the respondents reject the recommendations of the DENR, they also deliberately ignored the findings and recommendations of the PENRO, MGB and the Sangguniang Barangay of Guindarohan, Minglanilla, Cebu," the ruling stated.

The anti-graft body further alleged that the officials showed preference to competitors of the complainants and that their actions indicated the existence of a conspiracy in the passage of the disputed resolution.

The officials had earlier been placed under preventive suspension for one year beginning in February.

Among those named in the complaint were Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, Vice Mayor Elanito Peña, Municipal Administrator Junrie Casquejo Bragat, and 10 other councilors and members of the Sangguniang Bayan who were allegedly involved in the decision.