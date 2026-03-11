Ex-Antique governor Cadiao, 9 others face graft raps over P531M gov’t center

Despite the denial, the complainants alleged that F. Gurrea Construction Inc. proceeded with the project and had completed about 30 percent of the work by 22 January 2025.

They further alleged that the contractor received ₱144,689,986.22 as mobilization payment and ₱386,572,719.64 as first and partial progress payment on 14 May 2025.

The complaint also said a work stoppage order was issued on 20 June 2025 due to the absence of a building permit.

On 18 February 2026, the Office of the Building Official of San Jose de Buenavista allegedly issued a certification confirming that no building permit had been approved for the project.

The complainants argued that the central issue in the case is whether public funds could lawfully be disbursed for structural works undertaken on a project site with unresolved land-use classification issues, the absence of a building permit, and a work stoppage order.

They added that the project site was also reportedly located within an irrigation service area.

The complaint further alleged that the release of ₱531,262,705.86 to F. Gurrea Construction Inc. exposed the provincial government to potential audit disallowance, invalid expenditure, legal nullification of the works and financial losses due to regulatory noncompliance.

The complainants also claimed that the mobilization payment was recorded in accounting records on 14 September 2023 — more than six months after the Sangguniang Bayan denied the land reclassification request on 27 February 2023.

They added that the payment was made months after Cadiao reportedly announced on 1 March 2023 that the project had been shelved.