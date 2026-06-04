Discayas, DPWH officials face complaints for P53.9M ghost project

The Ombudsman said the respondents' actions demonstrated an "utter and flagrant disregard for government auditing and accounting regulations," alleging that funds were released without approved disbursement vouchers.

"Full payments for dredging and embankment items were made without any basis for computation or the necessary supporting documents required to prove project accomplishment," the Ombudsman said in a statement.

According to the Ombudsman, these circumstances formed the basis for the filing of malversation charges, alleging that government officials allowed private contractors to take possession of and misappropriate public funds.

The investigation found that the government incurred financial losses amounting to about P53.9 million, which was allegedly paid to St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

The company's owners, Rowena Discaya and Pacifico Discaya, have also been linked to the alleged irregularities in the flood control fund. St. Timothy managing officer Angeline Rimando was likewise named as a respondent.

Also named in the complaint were Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials Jason Caparas Laus, Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Ernesto Galang, Norberto Santos, Lorenzo Pagtalunan, Juanito Mendoza, and Floralyn Simbulan.

Hernandez and the two Mendozas had previously been implicated in a separate case before the Sandiganbayan Third Division involving an alleged P92.8-million ghost project in Pandi, Bulacan, where they were accused of conspiring with former senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.

The Ombudsman also said that Henry Alcantara and Jayson Duya were excluded from the criminal charges after entering into immunity agreements with the agency.