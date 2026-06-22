NCRPO reports 37% drop in Metro Manila crime rate

Data released by the NCRPO showed that focus crimes dropped to 90 cases during the period, down from 143 cases recorded during the same week in 2025.

Homicide posted the biggest decline at 71 percent, followed by rape at 69 percent, robbery at 48 percent, and both murder and physical injuries at 40 percent. Theft cases also decreased by 26 percent.

Police also intensified manhunt operations, leading to the arrest of 314 wanted persons, including 123 listed as most wanted and 191 other fugitives.

In its anti-illegal drug campaign, NCRPO units conducted 260 operations that resulted in the arrest of 330 suspects.

Authorities seized 1,060.54 grams of shabu, 521.76 grams of kush, 4.99 grams of dried marijuana leaves, and other prohibited substances with a combined estimated value of P8.01 million.

Operations against illegal gambling also resulted in 512 arrests during 247 separate operations. Police confiscated gambling paraphernalia and betting money amounting to P113,057.

Meanwhile, anti-loose firearm operations led to 64 arrests and the recovery of 64 firearms through 64 separate operations.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin commended police personnel for their efforts, saying the accomplishments reflect the organization's commitment to maintaining peace and order in Metro Manila.

"These results demonstrate the resolve of our police force to keep Metro Manila safe. We will continue to intensify our operations, pursue offenders without letup, and safeguard our communities through proactive, precise, and sustained policing," Aberin said.