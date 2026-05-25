Metro Manila's crime plunges 39 percent, says NCRPO

This 50‑incident drop cut across nearly all major crime categories: murder down 42.86 percent, homicide down 83.33 percent, physical injuries down 50 percent, rape down 68.75 percent, robbery down 42.86 percent, theft down 24.56 percent, and motorcycle carnapping down 44.44 percent. Only motor vehicle carnapping saw a slight uptick, with two cases recorded—an area now under intensified monitoring.

Illegal drugs remained the primary target of the week’s operations. NCRPO units launched 228 buy‑bust and drug enforcement missions, arresting 281 suspects and confiscating P11,009,205.60 worth of illegal drugs — including 870.69 grams of shabu, 11,616.22 grams of dried marijuana leaves, 1,548 ecstasy tablets, and 436.20 grams of Kush marijuana. Each operation struck at the financial backbone of drug networks operating across the metropolis.

The crackdown on illegal gambling was equally decisive. A total of 212 operations led to 439 arrests and the seizure of P98,678.00 in gambling proceeds, dismantling both street‑level and organized gambling activities that often fuel other crimes.

NCRPO’s campaign against loose firearms delivered a clean sweep: 47 operations, 47 arrests, 47 firearms recovered—a one‑to‑one operational hit rate that removed deadly weapons from circulation and prevented potential violent crimes.

Warrant service operations also surged, with 263 wanted individuals arrested—89 Most Wanted Persons and 174 Other Wanted Persons—all apprehended through synchronized, intelligence‑driven actions across the region’s police districts.

These operational gains were matched by improvements in investigative performance. NCRPO’s Crime Solution Efficiency climbed to 71.79 percent, a 10.08‑point jump from last year’s 61.72 percent, underscoring not just the volume of arrests but the strengthened case‑building behind each one.