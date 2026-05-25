NCRPO reports 39% drop in Metro Manila index crimes

Index crimes refer to serious offenses that occur frequently enough to affect the overall peace and order situation.

Among the major crimes monitored, murder cases declined by 42.86 percent, homicide by 83.33 percent, physical injuries by 50 percent, rape by 68.75 percent, robbery by 42.86 percent, motorcycle carnapping by 44.44 percent, and theft by 24.56 percent.

The NCRPO highlighted the decline in several major crime categories, although it noted increases in certain incidents involving motor vehicle carnapping.

Police officials also cited intensified operations against illegal drugs, loose firearms, wanted persons, and illegal gambling across Metro Manila.

The NCRPO clarified that anti-illegal drug operations remain a priority, with police conducting 228 buy-bust operations that resulted in the arrest of 281 suspects and the confiscation of more than P11 million worth of illegal drugs.

Authorities also carried out 212 anti-illegal gambling operations that led to the arrest of 439 individuals and the confiscation of P98,678 in alleged gambling proceeds.

Meanwhile, operations against loose firearms resulted in 47 arrests and the recovery of several firearms.

The NCRPO also reported that crime solution efficiency improved to 71.79 percent from 61.72 percent during the same period last year.

Police additionally arrested 263 wanted persons, including 89 individuals listed among the most wanted during warrant service operations.

The NCRPO assured the public that intensified police operations would continue to maintain peace and order across Metro Manila.