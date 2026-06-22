Isha Ponti marks milestone with heartfelt album launch and birthday celebration

Speaking to the audience, Isha expressed gratitude to the people who have remained her strongest source of support.

“If there’s someone who acts like an anchor in my life, I would like to say thanks to my Mom and Dad, happy Father’s Day! I always do this every year but this is special because being 20 means I’ve already experienced things and applied it to my songs. Some good, some that hurt, but it’s okay. I’m good!” she shared.

Throughout the night, the young performer delivered an impressive set that highlighted both her original music and carefully chosen covers. She opened windows into different chapters of her life through songs that explored love, heartbreak, self-discovery, healing, and hope.

Among the crowd favorites were her originals “Darating,” “Hinga,” “Kabanata,” “Warmth,” “Gulong,” “Halika,” “Bakas,” “Numero,” “Riversky,” and “Mismo.” She also delighted guests with renditions of “Raining in Manila,” Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” and “So Easy,” as well as December Avenue’s “Kung Di Rin Tayo sa Huli.”

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came during her performance of “Bakas,” where Isha became visibly moved while singing. The vulnerability she displayed resonated deeply with the audience, underscoring the personal nature of the songs featured in Likas.

The album serves as a collection of stories inspired by real-life experiences, capturing the highs and lows of growing up, finding one’s voice, and embracing authenticity. For Isha, Likas represents a celebration of truth—accepting every lesson, heartbreak, and triumph that has contributed to who she is today.

The gathering also became a reunion of sorts, with relatives, school friends, industry colleagues, and supporters coming together to celebrate her achievements. Isha took time to acknowledge those who have championed her music from the beginning, thanking them for helping her reach a wider audience.

Adding to the excitement of the evening were appearances from fellow Viva artists, members of a P-Pop girl group, and Kapuso actor Kelvin Miranda, who joined Isha for a special duet that earned enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

As the night came to a close with the energetic finale number “Mismo,” guests rose from their seats and sang along, turning the celebration into a joyful affirmation of the promising future ahead for one of the country’s rising musical talents.