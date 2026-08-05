He explained that Leviste sought his advice on political matters because of his experience and his long-standing relationship with the family.

Earlier, the NBI chief acknowledged mentoring Leviste and said he never denied giving the congressman guidance during the latter's early political career.

"Kung siya noon ay pinayuhan ko at nag-mentor sa kanya, I will not deny it. Kaibigan po natin ang pamilya niya. Kakilala ko ang pareho niyang magulang," Matibag said.

Matibag recalled encouraging Leviste after his election victory to continue the legacy of public service established by his parents.

"I admire him when he won the election. I said he will be a very good leader," he added.

Despite their close ties, Matibag stressed that he never taught Leviste to abuse public office or engage in unlawful acts.

"But I did not teach him that, if it is true," Matibag said, referring to allegations linking the congressman to an alleged scheme to frame Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

He stressed that neither political influence nor personal wealth gives anyone the right to misuse power.

"That doesn't give you authority, if that is true, na abusuhin mo ang kapangyarihang ibinigay sa iyo o ang yaman na meron ka. Huwag nating gamitin iyan sa maling pamamaraan," he said.

Leviste and former Negros congressman Jacinto "Jing" Paras were subpoenaed by the NBI after individuals arrested in connection with the alleged plot against Recto—including a talent manager—mentioned their names during the investigation.