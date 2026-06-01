From heartbreak to harmony: Isha Ponti finds voice in ‘LIKAS’

“Every song comes from a real place,” Isha shared during a recent gathering with members of the media in Quezon City. “These are experiences that changed me, challenged me, and helped me grow. I wanted to turn those moments into music that other people could connect with.”

The album’s title carries special significance. Each letter represents a stage in the emotional journey that inspired the record: Longing, Illusion, Kindness, Acceptance, and Self-love. Together, they form a narrative that traces the path from youthful hopes and heartbreak to healing and personal empowerment.

One of the album’s most emotional offerings is “Bakas,” a song that captures the lingering memories left behind after a painful relationship. While the experience inspired some of the material on the record, Isha says her focus today remains on her future.

Rather than dwelling on the past, the young performer has chosen to channel her energy into her music, education, and long-term aspirations. The experience, she says, taught her the value of self-respect and the importance of finding fulfillment within oneself.

That same determination extends beyond music. Despite coming from a privileged background, Isha believes in building her own path through hard work and perseverance.

“I want to earn my achievements,” she explained. “The journey becomes more meaningful when you work for it. Challenges teach you things that success alone cannot.”

A standout quality of LIKAS is its authenticity. Every track was penned by Isha herself, allowing listeners to experience her thoughts and emotions in their purest form. The album was brought to life in collaboration with acclaimed musical director and producer Adonis Tabanda, whose arrangements complement Isha’s storytelling with contemporary OPM influences and heartfelt melodies.

The album features ten original songs:

• Darating

• Numero

• Hinga

• Kabanata

• Halika

• Warmth

• Gulong

• Bakas

• Riversky

• Mismo

Among them, “Kabanata” has already begun attracting attention across streaming platforms and radio stations, introducing a wider audience to Isha’s signature blend of emotional honesty and relatable songwriting.

As Filipino music continues to reach listeners around the globe through digital platforms, artists like Isha are helping shape a new generation of OPM voices—musicians unafraid to embrace vulnerability and tell stories that resonate across cultures and experiences.

To celebrate the release of LIKAS, Isha will headline a special album launch on June 20 at VIVA Cafe. The event is expected to feature live performances, personal storytelling, and an intimate showcase of the songs that define this milestone project.

For Isha Ponti, LIKAS is more than an album. It is a declaration of growth, a celebration of resilience, and a reminder that even life’s most difficult chapters can become the foundation for something beautiful.

With her sincerity, songwriting talent, and fearless willingness to share her truth, Isha is proving that she is one of the most promising young artists to watch in today’s OPM landscape.