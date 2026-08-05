A 35-year-old welder was arrested after he allegedly caused a public disturbance while brandishing an unlicensed firearm along Kapisanan Street in Barangay 162, Malibay, Pasay City, early Tuesday morning.
The suspect was identified only by the alias "Anwar," 35, a welder and resident of Subic, Zambales.
At around 12:10 a.m. on 4 August, personnel from the Pasay City Police Station's Sub-Station 6 (Malibay) received a phone call from a concerned citizen reporting that a man was shouting and challenging passersby to a fight while holding a handgun.
Acting on the report, responding officers proceeded to the scene. Upon arrival, they observed alias Anwar causing public alarm while openly carrying a .38-caliber revolver.
Through peaceful negotiation and tactical warnings, the officers persuaded the suspect to surrender the firearm, which was loaded with two live rounds of ammunition, and voluntarily submit to police custody at around 12:20 a.m.
Upon verification, the suspect failed to present valid legal documents authorizing him to possess or carry the firearm.
The suspect was taken to the Pasay City Police Station for proper documentation and referred to the Office of the City Prosecutor for inquest proceedings. He is facing charges for violation of Article 155 (Alarms and Scandals) of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.