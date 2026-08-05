A 35-year-old welder was arrested after he allegedly caused a public disturbance while brandishing an unlicensed firearm along Kapisanan Street in Barangay 162, Malibay, Pasay City, early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was identified only by the alias "Anwar," 35, a welder and resident of Subic, Zambales.

At around 12:10 a.m. on 4 August, personnel from the Pasay City Police Station's Sub-Station 6 (Malibay) received a phone call from a concerned citizen reporting that a man was shouting and challenging passersby to a fight while holding a handgun.

Acting on the report, responding officers proceeded to the scene. Upon arrival, they observed alias Anwar causing public alarm while openly carrying a .38-caliber revolver.