From first to flagship: Citadines Salcedo Makati at 12

Citadines Salcedo Makati has marked its 12th year of operations, highlighting its role in shaping serviced residence living in the Philippines.
The anniversary was celebrated on 29 May 2026 under the theme “12 Years, Where Legacy Lives,” underscoring the property’s contribution to building the Citadines brand in the Philippines and its continued evolution within the network.
In her opening remarks, Citadines Makati Property Manager Paula Quimson expressed gratitude to team members behind the property’s continued success.
A key highlight of the celebration was the property’s sustainability initiatives. It now operates fully on renewable energy through its partnership with ACEN RES. During the event, the team also unveiled its “Powered by Renewable Energy” badge from ACEN RES, reflecting its commitment to more sustainable operations.
Aligned with Citadines’ brand signature, For the Love of Coffee, the property also partnered with Latitude Bean + Bar as the official coffee provider for the anniversary celebration.
Citadines Area General Manager Cecille Teodoro also expressed appreciation for the team, noting their role in shaping guest experiences, ensuring service quality and safety, and driving the property’s commercial performance over the past 12 years. “Twelve years is a long time, and it is a milestone worth celebrating,” she said.
Management said the number 12 represents completeness, balance, and renewal, reflecting the property’s journey since its launch. Opened in 2014 as the first Citadines property in the country, the Makati residence established the brand’s local presence and served as a model for its expansion. Today, Citadines operates eight properties nationwide, with additional developments in the pipeline.
For guests, Citadines Salcedo Makati is offering its Weekend City Escape promo, with rates starting at Php 4,500 nett for a Studio unit and Php 4,900 nett for a One-Bedroom Deluxe. The promotion is available for bookings and stays until the end of September 2026 using the promo code CSMWKND2026.
The package includes a complimentary set breakfast for two, early check-in at 11 a.m., and late check-out until 3 p.m., subject to availability. Guests may also enjoy access to recreational facilities such as the swimming pool and fitness center, along with a 20% discount at Paradasia Royal Spa.