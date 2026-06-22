From first to flagship: Citadines Salcedo Makati at 12

Aligned with Citadines’ brand signature, For the Love of Coffee, the property also partnered with Latitude Bean + Bar as the official coffee provider for the anniversary celebration.

Citadines Area General Manager Cecille Teodoro also expressed appreciation for the team, noting their role in shaping guest experiences, ensuring service quality and safety, and driving the property’s commercial performance over the past 12 years. “Twelve years is a long time, and it is a milestone worth celebrating,” she said.

Management said the number 12 represents completeness, balance, and renewal, reflecting the property’s journey since its launch. Opened in 2014 as the first Citadines property in the country, the Makati residence established the brand’s local presence and served as a model for its expansion. Today, Citadines operates eight properties nationwide, with additional developments in the pipeline.