Meaningful city escapes with Ascott Phl

From the vibrant districts of Makati and Bonifacio Global City to the cultural heart of Quezon City and the calming views of Manila Bay, Ascott Philippines offers a diverse range of stay experiences suited for this season of reflection and quiet escape.

City Escapes in Makati, BGC, and Alabang



Ascott Makati – Rates start at Php 10,000 nett

Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila – Rates start at Php 11,265 nett

Somerset Alabang Manila – Rates start at Php 7,990 nett

Somerset Central Salcedo Makati – Rates start at Php 4,900 nett

Somerset Millennium Makati – Rates start at Php 5,500 nett

Somerset Valero Makati – Rates start at Php 5,800 nett

Stays with Magnificent Bay Views



Citadines Bay City Manila – Rates start at Php 5,200 nett

lyf Malate Manila – Rates start at Php 3,800 nett

Wellness and Slow Living



Citadines Benavidez Makati – Rates start at Php 4,600 nett

Citadines Roces Quezon City – Rates start at Php 4,500 nett

Citadines Salcedo Makati – Rates start at Php 4,600 nett

Leisure Stays Beyond Metro Manila

Citadines Amigo Iloilo – Rates start at Php 3,000 nett

Citadines Bacolod City – Rates start at Php 5,700 nett

Citadines Cebu City – Rates start at Php 3,800 nett

lyf Cebu City – Rates start at Php 2,000 nett