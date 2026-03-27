Meaningful city escapes with Ascott Phl

In observance of the Lenten season, Ascott Philippines presents a curated collection of Holy Week room offers across its portfolio of serviced residences, inviting guests to rest, reflect, and reconnect.
Designed for families, staycationers, and travelers seeking a peaceful urban retreat, these seasonal offerings create the ideal setting for a meaningful pause. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully curated experiences across Ascott, Somerset, Citadines, and lyf properties nationwide.
From the vibrant districts of Makati and Bonifacio Global City to the cultural heart of Quezon City and the calming views of Manila Bay, Ascott Philippines offers a diverse range of stay experiences suited for this season of reflection and quiet escape.
Ascott Makati – Rates start at Php 10,000 nett
Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila – Rates start at Php 11,265 nett
Somerset Alabang Manila – Rates start at Php 7,990 nett
Somerset Central Salcedo Makati – Rates start at Php 4,900 nett
Somerset Millennium Makati – Rates start at Php 5,500 nett
Somerset Valero Makati – Rates start at Php 5,800 nett
Citadines Bay City Manila – Rates start at Php 5,200 nett
lyf Malate Manila – Rates start at Php 3,800 nett
Citadines Benavidez Makati – Rates start at Php 4,600 nett
Citadines Roces Quezon City – Rates start at Php 4,500 nett
Citadines Salcedo Makati – Rates start at Php 4,600 nett
Citadines Amigo Iloilo – Rates start at Php 3,000 nett
Citadines Bacolod City – Rates start at Php 5,700 nett
Citadines Cebu City – Rates start at Php 3,800 nett
lyf Cebu City – Rates start at Php 2,000 nett
For bookings and reservations, visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/philippines. Terms and conditions apply and may vary per property.
Ascott Philippines encourages guests to book early and take advantage of these seasonal offers across participating properties nationwide. For reservations and full offer details, guests may visit official Ascott Philippines booking channels or contact their preferred property directly.
For more information, visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited and follow Ascott Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.