Seven former rebels surrender, turn over firearms in Samar

The former rebels abandoned the armed struggle on 29 May through the peace engagement efforts of the 87th Infantry Battalion, in coordination with the local government of San Jose de Buan and other stakeholders. They turned over two M16 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, ammunition, magazines, hand grenade-type improvised explosive devices and anti-personnel mines.

The Philippine Army said the surrender marks another milestone in the government's peace and development efforts in Samar, noting that the continuing return of former rebels reflects the declining influence of insurgency in local communities.

Local officials said the growing number of former rebels returning to mainstream society demonstrates increasing recognition that peace, development and social progress can be achieved through lawful and democratic means rather than armed struggle.

The Army also highlighted the role of communities, local leaders and former rebels in supporting peacebuilding efforts through dialogue, reconciliation and development initiatives that have weakened the CTG's support network.

Following their surrender, the seven former rebels underwent documentation and debriefing procedures and are being processed for assistance under the Local Social Integration Program and the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. The programs provide financial assistance, livelihood support and other interventions to help former rebels reintegrate into society.

The Army's 8th Infantry Division said the surrender of the former CTG members and the turnover of firearms and explosives further reduce the group's capability to conduct violent activities and threaten communities. It also urged remaining insurgents to return to their families and take advantage of government reintegration programs as Samar continues its efforts toward lasting peace and development.