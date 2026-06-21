Viral enforcement video sparks debate on street vending

BAGUIO CITY — Local internet users have criticized members of the Baguio City Public Order and Safety Division following the viral broadcast of a video showing the apprehension of a minor working as an ambulant vendor.
The video footage, captured by a local resident and posted to a community social media page, shows the vendor’s merchandise scattered across the pavement.
It also depicts a public safety enforcement officer holding the youth by the collar, prompting widespread public backlash over the allegedly harsh enforcement methods used against illegal street peddling.
Darryl Kim Longid, chief of the public order division, said in a statement that the vendor is a repeat offender from the lowlands who frequently evades enforcement officers in the central business district despite receiving prior warnings.
Longid said the damage to the merchandise occurred accidentally when both the enforcer and the fleeing vendor lost their balance during a physical encounter.
Longid defended the strict implementation of the city’s anti-peddling policy, stating it is necessary to protect the economic interests of legitimate business owners.
He said unregistered vendors do not pay taxes, rent, or permit fees, allowing them to undercut law-abiding merchants who comply with city regulations.
Critics, however, argued the incident highlights human rights concerns and a lack of proper training among local enforcers.
They said public servants are obligated to uphold the law with professionalism and respect for human dignity, adding that the destruction of property during enforcement operations is unjustifiable.
Several residents drew comparisons to highland farmers from the Cordillera region who travel to the lowlands to sell surplus vegetables without permits during times of oversupply.