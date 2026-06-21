Viral enforcement video sparks debate on street vending

BAGUIO CITY — Local internet users have criticized members of the Baguio City Public Order and Safety Division following the viral broadcast of a video showing the apprehension of a minor working as an ambulant vendor.

The video footage, captured by a local resident and posted to a community social media page, shows the vendor’s merchandise scattered across the pavement.

It also depicts a public safety enforcement officer holding the youth by the collar, prompting widespread public backlash over the allegedly harsh enforcement methods used against illegal street peddling.