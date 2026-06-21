Netizens question treatment of minor vendor in Baguio apprehension

The footage, posted on a community social media page, showed the vendor's merchandise scattered on the pavement while one of the enforcers appeared to be holding the youth by the collar.

The images prompted many netizens to question the manner of the apprehension, with some describing the actions of the enforcers as excessively harsh.

Critics argued that while illegal street vending remains prohibited, enforcement should be carried out with professionalism and respect for human dignity.

In a statement, POSD chief Darryl Kim Longid said the vendor was a repeat offender from the lowlands who had repeatedly evaded authorities in the city's central business district despite prior warnings.

Longid said the damage to the merchandise was accidental and occurred after both the enforcer and the fleeing vendor lost their balance during the encounter.

He defended the city's anti-peddling campaign, saying strict enforcement is necessary to protect legitimate businesses that comply with taxes, permits, and other regulatory requirements.

According to Longid, unregistered vendors are able to sell goods at lower prices because they do not shoulder the same costs as legal business operators.

The POSD maintained that its personnel are implementing policies intended to preserve public order amid a growing urban population and an influx of unauthorized traders.

However, critics said the controversy extends beyond illegal vending and highlights concerns about the treatment of vulnerable individuals, particularly minors.

Some residents also pointed to broader economic issues, noting that many street vendors travel to Baguio in search of income opportunities due to limited employment prospects in their home provinces.

Others compared the situation to Cordillera farmers who sometimes sell surplus produce in lowland areas without permits during periods of oversupply.

Advocates have called for a multi-sectoral approach that balances urban management with compassion, livelihood support, and respect for human rights.

Among the proposals raised were stronger livelihood programs for poor communities and enhanced training for local enforcers to help them manage tense situations without resorting to excessive force.

Several residents likewise urged the city government to ensure that regulations are enforced fairly and humanely regardless of a person's place of origin.