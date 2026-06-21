The Roadfather: Mercedes-Benz marks 140 years as luxury turns electric

That machine looks far removed from today’s sedans, SUVs and electric models, but the link still gives the brand a strong place in motoring history.

A long past can help a brand, but it can also weigh on it. Buyers today do not choose a luxury vehicle only because of an old badge or a famous name.

They still care about comfort, status and performance, but they also look for smarter safety systems, cleaner powertrains and technology that feels useful in daily driving.

Its traditional strengths remain visible across the lineup. The S-Class still carries the role of the big luxury sedan, the one usually associated with comfort, rear-seat space and new cabin technology.

The G-Class keeps its boxy shape and rugged image, though it has long crossed into the world of high-end lifestyle vehicles.

The Mercedes-AMG SL keeps the sporty side of the brand visible with open-top driving.

The C-Class serves buyers who want a smaller Mercedes-Benz without giving up the brand’s premium feel.

The E-Class sits in the middle of the range and fits executives and professionals who want more space and a more settled drive.

The SUV range now plays a bigger role for Mercedes-Benz, as more buyers look for space, comfort and a higher driving position.

The GLC and GLE answer the market’s long shift toward taller vehicles, with plug-in hybrid versions adding an efficiency angle for buyers who are not yet ready to go fully electric.

The V-Class fills another role, with a bigger cabin aimed at families, business users and those who need more passenger space.

Then there is the EQ range, which shows where the brand wants to go next. The EQS Sedan and EQS SUV sit at the top of its electric lineup.

The EQE Sedan and EQE SUV bring the same direction to a slightly smaller segment. The EQB gives families a more practical electric SUV option.