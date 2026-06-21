SM rolls out Father’s Day celebration across 90 malls

SM Supermalls marked Father’s Day with a nationwide celebration across its 90 malls in the Philippines, offering families a variety of activities, dining promotions and entertainment options designed to honor fathers and father figures.
Under its “#DayWithDadsAtSM” campaign, the mall operator transformed its properties into family-oriented destinations featuring themed photo spots, interactive activities, movie dates and dining experiences aimed at creating memorable bonding moments.
The campaign highlighted a mix of recreation and retail experiences, encouraging families to spend quality time together through active play sessions, shared meals and entertainment offerings. Participating malls also rolled out Father’s Day-themed promotions and dining deals from partner establishments.
SM Supermalls, the country's largest mall chain, operates 90 malls nationwide and serves millions of shoppers annually through its network of retail, dining and entertainment hubs.
The Father’s Day initiative forms part of SM’s broader effort to position its malls as community spaces where families can gather beyond traditional shopping activities. Through seasonal events and themed celebrations, the company continues to drive foot traffic while creating shared experiences for Filipino consumers.
Among the Father's Day offerings were restaurant promotions, shopping discounts and entertainment packages tailored for dads and their families, reinforcing the growing role of malls as lifestyle destinations rather than purely retail centers.