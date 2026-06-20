Day with Dads: Max Out His Big Day at SM Supermalls

Until June 21, families can enjoy a maxed-out experience through shopping, dining, hobbies, games, and activities that bring dads and their loved ones closer together.
Whether he’s a collector, gamer, or tech enthusiast, SM Supermalls has plenty to keep his inner kid alive.
For Geek Dads
Discover the latest gadgets and cameras at DJI, level up his gaming setup at DataBlitz, hunt for collectibles at Filbar’s, or head to Toy Kingdom for exciting Beyblade battles and RC Crawlers that dads and kids can enjoy together. Whether he’s upgrading his gear, building a collection, or bonding over shared hobbies, there’s always something to geek out over at SM Supermalls.
These stores are available across select SM malls, including SM North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM Aura, SM City Fairview, SM Southmall, and The Podium.
For Active Dads
For dads who are always on the move, SM Supermalls offers everything they need to stay active and energized.
Shop performance gear at Adidas, get game-ready at Pickle Lab, discover training essentials from Under Armour, or find equipment for every sport at Toby’s Sports. Whether he’s training for his next workout, gearing up for a pickleball match, or simply embracing an active lifestyle, there’s always a new challenge to take on.
These stores are available across select SM malls, including SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM City Fairview, and SM Southmall
For Chill Dads
Sometimes, the best Father’s Day gift is simply slowing down. Enjoy a hearty meal at Hard Rock Cafe, treat dad to a fresh haircut at Bruno’s Barbers, or unwind over handcrafted coffee and desserts at Craft Coffee Roastery. It’s the perfect way to spend quality time together, sharing stories, good food, and well-deserved downtime. These stores are available across select SM malls, including S Maison, SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM City Fairview, SM Southmall, and The Podium.
For Adventure Dads
Celebrate dad’s adventurous spirit with brands that inspire exploration.
Browse outdoor essentials at National Geographic, discover travel must-haves at The Travel Club, or gear up for the next trail with Salomon. Whether he’s planning a family getaway, a weekend road trip, or his next outdoor adventure, SM Supermalls has everything he needs for the journey ahead.
These stores are available across select SM malls, including SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and SM Southmall.
Team Up, Play, and Pose with Pops
The celebration goes beyond shopping and dining.
At the DAD vs KIDS Play Zone, families can enjoy friendly competition through Beyblade challenges, arcade games, and trading card games—turning healthy rivalry into unforgettable bonding moments.
The fun continues with Active Play Champs Deals at Tom’s World and Quantum, where exciting promos give families even more reasons to play together.
Meanwhile, the Dad’s Hobbies Exhibit shines a spotlight on every kind of dad—from collectors and gamers to athletes and hobbyists. Families can also strike their best poses at themed photo spots inspired by Geek Dads, Active Dads, and Chill Dads.
Dad’s Day Blessing
On June 21, selected SM Supermalls nationwide will hold a special Sunday Mass dedicated to fathers, honoring their love, guidance, and role in shaping their families.
Whether he’s a gamer, athlete, adventurer, collector, or simply the family’s favorite hangout buddy, everything comes together for a Father’s Day celebration filled with fun, connection, and meaningful moments.
Make it a Day with Dads and Gala To The Max—only at your most-loved SM Supermalls.