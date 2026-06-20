Day with Dads: Max Out His Big Day at SM Supermalls

For Active Dads

For dads who are always on the move, SM Supermalls offers everything they need to stay active and energized.

Shop performance gear at Adidas, get game-ready at Pickle Lab, discover training essentials from Under Armour, or find equipment for every sport at Toby’s Sports. Whether he’s training for his next workout, gearing up for a pickleball match, or simply embracing an active lifestyle, there’s always a new challenge to take on.

These stores are available across select SM malls, including SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM City Fairview, and SM Southmall