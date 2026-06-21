REVIEW: “Yemaya” is theater where imagination takes the lead

“Puti, bughaw, pula, ang kwento ko ay magsisimula na”

Jesus (who we will later come to know as Mulo), the central character in 9Works Theatrical's Yemaya, is standing in a sand pit in the middle of the Blackbox Theater. As he says these lines, it is almost like he is beckoning us to enter a world of his imagining – where the lines between reality and fantasy blur. He is surrounded by a myriad of characters who will be part of his journey – not that we know it yet – setting the stage for magic and mystery to unfold. The question now is this - are you willing to go along for the ride?

Yemaya is a play where suspension of disbelief is more mandatory than it is expected. Director Ed Lacson dares you to be fully swept up in the ebbs and flow of Mulo's journey as a young boy whose dreams of a bigger world begins with that first sip of cold Coca-Cola. With the help of the goddess, Yemaya, and the feisty Maya, he seeks out his destiny in a distant land, with nary a care for the uncertainty ahead.

The choice of doing Yemaya as 9Works' first venture into straight plays is a brave one, as the material borders on the esoteric. The original work it is based on, Yemaya’s Belly, is by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes, who also wrote the book for the Lin-Manuel Miranda led musical In The Heights. According to executive producer Santi Santamaria, Lacson was given free rein on the choice of show to mark his return to Philippine theater (his first since 2019’s Himala: Isang Musikal) – “For me, Yemaya is a primarily a migration story. I could relate to it very much, as I think many Filipinos will too.”